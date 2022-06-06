KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area residents who are fans of HGTV or Magnolia Network have likely caught at least an episode or two of “Bargain Mansions.”

On the show, mom of four and designer Tamara Day and her father, Ward Schraeder, transform large, old homes that they find at a bargain price right here in the metro.

Now there’s a chance Day could tackle your home renovation project, too.

“Bargain Mansions” is filming for its fourth season, featured on Magnolia Network, and the production team is looking for KC-area homes to feature.

There are several criteria you’ll have to meet however, and in a Facebook post, Day said you have to be open to bold design ideas.

Here are the criteria if you’re interested:

Must be renovating at least four spaces in your home like a kitchen, main bedroom, main bathroom or living space and some sort of exterior update.

Must have an existing renovation budget of at least $120,000.

An 8-10 week renovation timeline in the months of August-September 2022.

Have a contractor lined up and engaged to complete the work.

Property must be within 30 miles of Kansas City’s Union Station, either in Missouri or Kansas.

If you fit the criteria and are interested, the “Bargain Mansions” team asks that you send photos and details of your project to kchousecasting@gmail.com.

But if a full “Bargain Mansions” renovation isn’t in your future, Day also has a store, Growing Days Home, in Prairie Village where customers can find favorite home décor and furniture, plus an online store. She and her team also offer in-person and virtual design services.