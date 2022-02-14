LOS ANGELES — Thousands, if not millions, of fans will likely make a strong argument that the Super Bowl LVI halftime show was one of the best, among the ranks of Beyoncé, Michael Jackson and Prince.

This year, the performance was focused on millennials that grew up in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s when hip-hop really took off. And what better location to have the game in than Los Angeles, giving it a Compton and NWA vibe.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem — who have a combined 44 Grammy Awards — gave the show a star power level that made for a must-see show that set an incredibly high bar.

Hip-hop greats Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre first opened the show, performing “The Next Episode” while on top of a Compton-themed set, which helped the audience understand where the two stars are from and give it their West Coast flavor.

50 Cent then joined as a surprise guest and sang “In Da Club.” He started hanging from the ceiling in a sit-up position, a throwback to the music video.

The 46-year-old rapper wasn’t originally included in the lineup, but fans went wild online about the special guest appearance.

Mary J. Blige took the stage to perform her hits “Family Affair” and “No More Drama” in a show-stopping performance. Decked out in a sparkling cheetah outfit with thigh-high boots, the R&B star popped against the white set. She left it all on the set, falling to the floor by the end.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar followed, performing “M.A.A.D. City” and “Alright” alongside a host of dancers before transitioning to Eminem.

Eminem performed his Academy Award-winning hit “Lose Yourself” with the crowd losing it. Anderson .Paak was on the drums with his band, The Free Nationals, playing backup to his set.

However, the most significant moment was when Dr. Dre turned to the piano while Eminem kneeled.

Eminem took a knee, the gesture made former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made as an act of protest against police brutality and racial discrimination on NFL sidelines.

Reports said the NFL didn’t want Grammy Award-winner Eminem to kneel on stage. But later, the league denied telling the star not take a knee.

The three other stars joined Dre and Dogg at center stage, ending their performance with “Still D.R.E.”

Dre played a snippet of “I Ain’t Mad At Cha” on the piano in tribute to former collaborator and West Coast rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot and killed at the age of 25 in 1996 in Las Vegas.

Many fans thought the show could’ve been longer, but the stars did an excellent job giving fans a taste of what hip-hop music is all about.

Over 100 million viewers tuned in to the halftime show, proof that hip-hop has a place in the biggest professional sports league in the United States.