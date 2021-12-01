Holiday lights display to go dark during Chiefs games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews chose to skip the halls and deck the parking lots at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this holiday season.

The Magic of Lights drive-thru display will be up for everyone with a ticket to enjoy for the next few weeks, except for two key dates.

One of those dates is Sunday, Dec. 5, when all of the magic at the Truman Sports Complex will need to come from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team. The NFL announced last week it would flex the Chiefs home game against Denver and move it to Sunday night.

The other blackout date comes the following weekend, on Sunday, Dec. 12. That’s when the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders at noon. Even with the early kickoff, a spokesperson for the Chiefs said the Magic of Lights display will not be turned on when the Chiefs have home games.

The organization said the decorations and lights will not impact parking for fans on game days. The display also won’t force fans to make changes to tailgating plans.

The Magic of Lights Display will be turned on all other evenings, depending on the ticket purchased. Tickets marked “any day” can be used from the time gates open at 5 p.m. until they close at 10 p.m. through Dec. 24. If a “weekday ticket” is purchased, it can be used Monday through Thursday through Christmas Eve between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The tickets are not timed entry, but all sales are final.