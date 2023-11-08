KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Holiday pop-up bars are popping up all across the Kansas City metro. Bars are hanging lights, serving Christmas cocktails and spreading loads of holiday cheer.

From Christmas classics and ugly sweaters to winter wonderlands and sparkling lights, all of these bars are sure to impress.

Here are some of the holiday-themed pop-up bars to check out in the Kansas City area:

Kingdom’s Greetings

The holiday spirit is coming to Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs host a pop-up bar.

Kingdom’s Greetings will open in the penthouse of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, running Nov. 24 through Dec. 30.

The penthouse will be transformed into a “snow globe of red and gold” with impressive views of the field. Fans can take a picture on a Chiefs sleigh, walk through red and gold trees, or sit by the fireplace.

The new holiday pop-up will be open 5-11 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The pop-up will be closed Dec. 10 when the Chiefs play the Bills, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

Reservations are required online and are for one-and-a-half hours. Guests must be 21 and older. Thursday and Sunday reservations are $10 while Friday and Saturday reservations are $15.

Winter Skies at Sheraton Kansas City

Winter Skies Kansas City will return this holiday season atop Crown Center. Photo courtesy Skies Kansas City

Winter Skies Kansas City is located at the top of the Sheraton Crown Center hotel. KC-area residents can get incredible 360-degree views of the city once again — with some holiday cheer.

This season’s Winter Skies will feature a winter forest theme. A festive winter wonderland cocktail menu will be available, made with Kansas City’s Restless Spirits distillery. Beer, wine, and a dinner menu will also be available.

The pop-up will open Nov. 16, but its first few weekends have already sold out. Keep an eye on Winter Skies’ social media for more dates and ticket sales. Tickets start at $70.

Nine Zero One’s Igloo Bar

Nine Zero One’s rooftop Igloo Bar is bringing back its igloos and glamping lounges, promising an unforgettable seasonal experience.

“When you reserve your spot, you’ll step into a world of themed ambiance, expertly crafted cocktails, delectable seasonal fare, and picture-perfect moments,” organizers said.

The Igloo Bar opens Nov. 20 and runs through Feb. 18 at The Fontaine Hotel on the Country Club Plaza.

Reservations range from $175-$350 depending on the experience and day of week. Guests can reserve an igloo for groups of up to eight or a glamping lounge for groups of up to 20.

There’s also a happy hour from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday through Friday with specials on beer, wine, cocktails and small plates.

Tinsel and ‘Tinis at Union Station

Union Station’s popular walk-through holiday village “Holiday Reflections” is returning soon, and this year it will include an after-hours pop-up bar inside the holiday display.

Tinsel and ‘Tinis will only be open for five nights.

The new pop-up is set to run Dec. 9, Dec. 15, Dec. 16, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 from 8:30-11:30 p.m. after Holiday Reflections closes for the day.

The 21-and-older holiday pop-up will have eight bars with themed drinks, including the Rum Rum Rudolph, Santa’s Sangria, Candy Cane Martini, Jingle Juice, Sleigh Ride and more.

Tickets are only $15, which includes entrance to Holiday Reflections. However, the event quickly sold out for all five dates. It’s not clear at this point if Union Station plans to add more dates.

Miracle Kansas City

FILE – Miracle holiday pop-up bar in 2021

Miracle Kansas City will have two locations this holiday season — one in the Crossroads and one on the Country Club Plaza.

You’ll find over-the-top décor, holiday-themed cocktails and extremely festive cheer everywhere you look. Your favorite ugly Christmas sweater or your sparkly holiday party outfit would both work perfectly here.

Miracle on the Plaza, located at 4807 Jefferson St., opens on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23. Meanwhile, Miracle on Main Street, located at 1924 Main St., opens Nov. 24.

Reservations will open Nov. 10 online, but Miracle will also accept walk-ins. Organizers have not listed ticket prices yet.

There will also be a Miracle space at Rockhill Grille in the Crossroads for private events. Email events@miraclepopupkc.com to book.

Snowglobe at Calaveras

This new Lee’s Summit pop-up invites all over-the-top Christmas fanatics to come join in the fun at local Mexican restaurant Calaveras.

“Snowglobe is amazingly, fantastically over the top,” owner Josh Edwards said. “We cannot wait to transform Calaveras into a lot of holiday memories.”

There will be special cocktails like a White Christmas Margarita, the Jack Frost, Santa’s Little Helper and Rudolph’s Rum Punch. The full Calaveras food menu will also be available.

This new Lee’s Summit pop-up invites all over-the-top Christmas fanatics to come join in the fun at new Mexican restaurant Calaveras. (photo via Calaveras)

“This pop-up will be like heading to the in-laws for a long Christmas dinner, except there are more drinks, it’s way more fun and no one tries to flip a table at the end of the night,” owner Lanni Edwards said.

Snowglobe opens Nov. 14 and runs through New Year’s Eve. Reservations are already open. There will also be special events on certain nights like Santa Claus visits, ugly sweater parties and more.

Calaveras will still be open for regular lunch and dinner when the Snowglobe is open.

Elf’d Up at Conductor Club

The Conductor Club is “Elf’d Up” — again. Just like its first year, the Union Station bar is hosting a holiday pop-up inspired by the 2003 classic “Elf.”

Elf’d Up is set to open Nov. 24, and the first round of reservations opens Nov. 17 for the initial dates. There will be a second round of reservations releasing Dec. 8 for dates later in December.

The Conductor Club typically requires a $5 fee per person to hold your reservation; part of that fee will be donated to the Union Station Preservation Fund. The cozy club has a maximum capacity of 40 people, so organizers recommend making a reservation.

FILE — Elf’d Up in 2020 (Photo courtesy of The Conductor Club)

A Pop Up Before Christmas at Vignettes

A twist on “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” A Pop Up Before Christmas brings Halloween terrors and Christmas spirit together at North Kansas City’s Vignettes bar.

This pop-up is already open and runs through Dec. 9. Vignettes hasn’t shared any pop-up plans for later in December yet.

Reservations are $5; you can make them online. All ages are welcome Sunday through Thursday, but A Pop Up Before Christmas is 21-and-older on Fridays and Saturdays.

Holiday Hideaway at Chicken N Pickle

The Holiday Hideaway, a pop-up holiday bar at Chicken N Pickle, will offer lodge vibes, summit views and outdoor firepits this year.

The pop-up starts Nov. 17 and will be open at both the North Kansas City and Overland Park locations.

Reservations begin on Nov. 8 and open two weeks at a time, so more dates will be added daily. Reservations start at $20 and go up based on group size; pricing includes complementary small bites.

Chicken N Pickle’s Snowbound in 2020

Deck the District at Iron District

North Kansas City’s Iron District is turning its shipping container center into a holiday pop-up.

Organizers transform the upper deck into a cozy Christmas experience, insulated and heated. The pop-up will feature all the best Iron District vendors plus special cocktails.

Deck the District opens Nov. 15 and runs through Dec. 23. Keep an eye on Iron District’s social media for updates on reservations.

Tinsel Town at Tom’s Town

You’ll find tinsel and holiday décor everywhere you look at Tom’s Town when Tinsel Town returns this year.

The KC distillery is transforming into a Santa’s festive speakeasy, complete with unique cocktails like Gin-gle Bells and Highball Humbug, Christmas music and more.

Tinsel Town opens Nov. 16 and runs through Christmas Eve; organizers recommend making a reservation to secure your spot.

Rec Deck the Halls at Boulevard

Rec Deck the Halls is bringing holiday cheer back to Boulevard Brewing’s fourth-floor Rec Deck.

The Rec Deck will have a festive food and drink menu, keepsake glassware and shuffleboard courts for plenty of holiday fun.

The pop-up opens Nov. 24 and will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and other special dates.

Two-hour seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis for a $5 cover charge (card only), and a portion of proceeds will benefit GIFT. Groups of 8-30 will require a reservation online. You can also rent the Rec Deck for a holiday party.

Reindeer Games at The Social

The Social in Shawnee is once again hosting a holiday pop-up — this year it’s planning its own version of Reindeer Games.

There will be a new drink and food menu, plus games for guests to enjoy.

Reservations will open in November. The Social plans to release more information on social media.