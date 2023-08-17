A hot air balloon show at the National World War I Memorial on Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by Kelsey Williamson.)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Great Balloon Glow returns to Kansas City again this weekend, but this year there’s a new twist.

Kansas City’s Great Balloon & Puppet Glow starts at 4 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of the National WWI Memorial.

New this year, as the sun sets, there will be more than just rows of hot air balloons glowing. Guests will find illuminated puppets, aerialists and other performers, too.

The event is free and open to everyone. Seating on the WWI Memorial lawn is first come, first served. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs.

Guests can also bring their own food and drinks, but there will also be over 20 food trucks and vendors.

Organizers warn that it’s expected to be very hot Saturday; the heat index is expected to be over 100 degrees. So guests should bring plenty of water.