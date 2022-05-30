KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miller Lite Hot Country Nights returns this Thursday with its first of a dozen shows this summer.

The concert series kicks off with country singer Elvie Shane, known for his hit “My Boy,” with newcomer Frank Ray, known for his single “Country’d Look Good on You.” The two toured together this spring.

Later this summer, country fans can see stars like Kip Moore, the Eli Young Band, Chase Rice and more. Many of them are making return trips to the Hot Country Nights stage.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Hot Country Nights back for its 14th summer season,” John Moncke, president of the Kansas City Power & Light District, said in a news release. “This year’s lineup includes some incredible local, regional and national acts that we know Kansas City is going to love.”

Here’s this summer’s full lineup:

June 2 – Elvie Shane with Frank Ray

June 9 – Ian Munsick

June 16 – Kip Moore with Drew Parker*

June 23 – LANCO

June 30 – Eli Young Band with Corey Kent

July 7 – Jameson Rodgers

July 14 – Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr.

July 21 – Chase Rice with Travis Denning*

July 28 – Tracy Lawrence with Nate Barnes

August 4 – Priscilla Block

August 11 – Brett Young*

August 18 – Jon Langston with Restless Road

Kip Moore on June 16, Chase Rice on July 21 and Brett Young on Aug. 11 are the only concerts requiring tickets. General admission for these shows start at $20-30 and upgraded seats go up from there.

While the other shows are free, guests can upgrade any concert:

“The Mezz,” a private viewing area with drinks and more.

The “Level Up Deck,” which has the best view and a private bar, according to KCP&L.

The VIP experience, which includes an all-inclusive drink package, snack bar, private entry, exclusive lounge and more.

You can buy tickets or upgrades on Power & Light’s website.

Doors open at 5 p.m. The show starts at approximately 7 p.m. PBR Big Sky hosts the official pre-show happy hour, KCP&L says.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and only people 21 and older will be admitted to KC Live! Block after 9 p.m.