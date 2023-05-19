KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The popular YouTube show “Hot Ones” announced its Hot Sauce lineup this week for its 21st season.

For eight years, millions of viewers have watched as host Sean Evans interviews celebrities while eating 10 scorching hot wings.

To no surprise “Da Bomb Beyond Insanity” which is made at Spicin Foods in Kansas City, Kansas, remains at the number eight spot as it has every season and is the only hot sauce to appear every season.

One surprise though was host Sean Evans teasing that the season 21 premiere will feature a guest from Kansas City.

Guests usually come on the show to be interviewed and get 30 seconds at the end to promote whatever project it is they’re working on.

Kansas City native and actor Paul Rudd has already been on the show, appearing in the 10th season.

Though not from Kansas City, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has also been on the show when he was promoting his E! Entertainment Television dating show “Catching Kelce” in 2016.

The popular Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso” starring Kansas City native and actor Jason Sudeikis is currently airing its final season. Sudeikis is also currently starring in Charlie Day’s new film “Fool’s Paradise,” which could use a plug since it only earned $465,575 in its opening weekend.

Of course other possibilities could be Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner, Rob Riggle and Heidi Gardner, who of course are all hosting Big Slick this year, along with Rudd and Sudeikis.

Sean Evans was also announced earlier this month as one of the celebrities who will be in Kansas City for Big Slick weekend in June. So chances are pretty high that one of them could be the special guest.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

The season 21 premiere of “Hot Ones” will air on YouTube next Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m. CST.