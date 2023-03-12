KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even if you missed the popular Snake Saturday celebration in North Kansas City or want to continue the Irish fun, there are plenty of ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Kansas City.

Here are some of the events going on the weekend of the festive holiday, plus some Irish bars, restaurants and businesses worth visiting.

Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

One of the most popular events, of course, is Kansas City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade that will run through Midtown and into Westport.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, beginning at Linwood & Broadway and proceeding south along Broadway to 43rd Street.

Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of Visit KC and the KC Sports Commission is this year’s parade marshal, and the theme is “Our Irish Ancestry.”

You’ll see the FOX4 crew in and around the parade, plus John Holt and Kathy Quinn will emcee. If you can’t make it, FOX4 is broadcasting the parade live on TV and online once again, starting at noon.

Martin City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Martin City neighborhood is celebrating Irish culture on Sunday, March 12.

The parade starts at 2 p.m. at Washington and 135th streets and heads east down 135th Street to Holmes Road around 4 p.m.

The theme this year is “Happy Go Lucky,” and FOX4’s John Holt is the master of ceremonies.

Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Shawnee at the 12th annual parade on Sunday, March 12.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. and will head down Johnson Drive from Monrovia to Nieman Road.

The city will also host the Shamrock O’Market at Shawnee City Hall filled with food and vendor booths from 1-4 p.m.

Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade is taking over downtown Lawrence on Friday, March 17.

The 36th annual parade starts at 1 p.m. and will head down Massachusetts Street and into north Lawrence.

While the event is free to attend, those who participate in the parade and other events help raise raise money for Douglas County area children’s charities.

Browne’s Irish Marketplace

Browne’s, the oldest Irish-owned business in North America, has a full slate of festivities planned for St. Patrick’s Day.

The KC business will have live music all day, food and drink on the “Paddy O” and back lot, yard games plus its shop open for shopping.

Browne’s is also just one block away from the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade route.

Kelly’s Westport Inn

This Irish pub will be open early on Friday. It’s just a block off the parade route and a popular stop for many on St. Patrick’s Day.

Built in 1851, the building that houses Kelly’s is said to be the oldest in Kansas City

McFadden’s Sports Salloon

Located in KC’s Power & Light, this Irish sports bar has classic pub food plus plenty of TVs to watch a game.

Starting at 9 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, McFadden’s will be serving up unlimited green pancakes for $10, plus they’ll have green beer specials until noon.

O’Dowd’s Gastrobar

This Country Club Plaza bar is embracing its Irish culture all day on St. Patrick’s Day.

O’Dowd’s will open at 9 a.m. for an Irish breakfast; then from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. it will have an Irish menu available.

The KC bar will also have live music and DJs playing all day.

Kansas City Irish Center

The Kansas City Irish Center is ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

You can grab an Irish coffee and pastry at the nonprofit, just a few blocks off the parade route. Then after the parade there will be an open house, with music from Jump-2-3, dancing and more fun.