KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You don’t have to spend a fortune to grab tickets to some of the top concerts of the year. But you’ll have to act fast.

Entertainment company Live Nation is holding its annual Concert Week promotion from May 10-16, offering up tickets to over 20 shows in Kansas City for just $25.

In Kansas City, there are cheap tickets available for artists like Thomas Rhett, Louis Tomlinson, The Chicks, Shinedown and even Kidz Bop.

Here are all the Kansas City concerts on the Concert Week promotion as of Wednesday:

Whiskey Myers (May 13)

Thomas Rhett (May 19)

Chicago (May 26)

Louis Tomlinson (June 10)

Barenaked Ladies (June 11)

The Doobie Brothers (June 14)

The Revivalists + The Head and The Heart with Jaime Wyatt (June 30)

Young the Giant with Milky Chance (July 1)

Tears for Fears (July 14)

YUNGBLUD (July 25)

Boy George & Culture Club (Aug. 8)

ZZ Top (Aug. 16)

KIDZ BOP (Aug. 18)

The Black Keys (Aug. 25)

Goo Goo Dolls (Aug. 27)

The Chicks (Aug. 29)

Shinedown (Sept. 4)

3 Doors Down (Sept. 6)

Jason Aldean (Oct. 12)

ODESZA (Oct. 13)

Matteo Lane (Nov. 2)

Across the country, fans can also find tickets for thousands of other shows, including stars like Shania Twain, Maroon 5, Lionel Richie and more.

Once you’ve selected a show, look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion” and add the $25 ticket(s) to your cart.

Tickets are available from 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 — or while supplies last.