KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lace up those ice skates and hit the rink with some impressive company.

Super heroes like Superman, Batman, Captain America, and Wonder Woman will be at the Rona Rosa ice rink on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The super heroes will hone their skills on the ice while making sure they are at the top of their games and able to catch any villain, no matter how slippery they may be.

Super hero skate will open at 1 p.m. and continue through 2:30 p.m. It costs $14 per pass, which includes a hot chocolate and a s’mores kit. Skate rentals are an extra $5 if you don’t bring your own.

Join Elsa and Anna from Disney’s Frozen for fun on the ice Jan. 15, followed by Royalty Skate with Prince Charming, Cinderella, Prince Adam, Bella and Mulan on Jan. 22.

Those interested in attending can make reservations online at Zona Rosa.

The ice rink at Zona Rosa is open daily through January. Open skate times and pond hockey times are also available daily.