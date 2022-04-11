KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two delays, the “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit is less than two weeks away from opening in Kansas City.

The digital art exhibition allows guests to “step inside” famed artist Vincent van Gogh’s works. The experience uses 60,600 frames of video, 90,000,000 pixels, and 500,000 cubic feet of projections.

Visitors will experience pieces like “The Sunflower Wall,” “Letters from Vincent” and “The Chromesthesia Experience” that merge technology, theatrical storytelling and animation.

The exhibit will open in Kansas City on April 21 at The Grove Building at Zona Rosa.

“Kansas City has a dynamic and thriving arts culture, and we’re excited to add Immersive Van Gogh to the city’s expansive arts repertoire,” producer Svetlana Dvoretsky said.

The exhibit had originally been scheduled to open Dec. 1 and run through Feb. 6 at a secret location. But organizers said they had challenges finding a location to meet the demands of the production and delayed the it twice.

“Immersive Van Gogh Kansas City” also suffered from somewhat of an identity issue when it announced its original Kansas City dates around the same time “Van Gogh Alive” announced plans to open.

“Van Gogh Alive” was a popular immersive, multi-sensory art experience handled locally by Starlight Theatre and The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art last year.

Tickets to “Immersive Van Gogh” are on sale now at KansasCityVanGogh.com starting at $40.

If you already bought tickets to the show, you should have received new tickets for a specific date and time.

If the new date chosen doesn’t work, you can request to exchange tickets. Those who want a refund need to email ticketing@kansascityvangogh.com.