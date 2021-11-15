‘Immersive Van Gogh’ exhibit postpones until 2022 in Kansas City due to venue challenges

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of the atmosphere during the Lighthouse Immersive & Impact Museums Present: An Intimate Evening with Deepak Chopra at Immersive Van Gogh Los Angeles on September 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Los Angeles)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you were planning to go to the mysterious “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit this winter, you’ll have to wait a few more months.

The touring art installation, one of two coming to Kansas City featuring renowned artist Vincent van Gogh’s works, is postponing until February 2022.

The exhibit was scheduled to open Dec. 1 through Feb. 6 at a secret location that hadn’t even been announced to ticket holders yet.

“Staging a production of this magnitude is exceedingly challenging and requires very specific criteria,” the exhibit’s producer Corey Ross said in an email to ticket holders Monday.

“Today, I have to ask you to allow us more time while we secure the perfect venue for this incredible experiential production. We are committed to bringing you the best possible show, on par with the productions that have been so popular in New York, Los Angeles and other cities.”

The new opening date for “Immersive Van Gogh” is scheduled for Feb. 28.

The production company said it is working to reschedule people to new dates. Ticket holders will get an email with new tickets for a specific time and date in the upcoming days. If the new date doesn’t work, you can request a change of date here.

Those who want a refund need to email ticketing@kansascityvangogh.com.

All ticket holders who reschedule will also later get a gift card that can be used in the gift shop when they visit “Immersive Van Gogh,” the production said.

The exhibit, which has been traveling across the U.S., uses 500,000 cubic feet of projections, 60,600 frames of video and 90 million pixels to showcase the Dutch painter’s works.

If that sounds somewhat familiar, it’s probably because there’s another interactive Van Gogh exhibit already open in Kansas City.

Starlight Theatre and The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art teamed up to also create a massive, immersive, multi-sensory art experience at “Van Gogh Alive.” Over two dozen projectors display Van Gogh’s works inside Starlight Theatre’s 10-story stage house.