KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The stars of the truTV show “Impractical Jokers” are once again heading to Kansas City, Missouri.

“The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour” will bring a brand-new live comedy show to T-Mobile Center on Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Jokers Q, Murr and Sal say they are excited to be back on tour for the first time in three years, bringing new jokes to fans across the nation.

The comedians are known for their hidden camera comedy show that follows the trio as they compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares.

Tickets are on sale now with prices ranging from $47.50 and $158. View seating information on the T-Mobile Center website.