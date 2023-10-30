KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Halloween is almost past us, and many people are already beginning their holiday planning.

Jackson County Parks and Rec has announced the kickoff date for its 26th Annual Christmas in the Sky and 36th Annual Christmas in the Park holiday events.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, Christmas in the Sky will kick off at Longview Lake Beach. The fireworks symbolize the opening night of Christmas in the Park.

Christmas in the Sky is a free event that features singers and dancers for Monica’s School of Dance and the Quality Hill Playhouse holiday cabaret.

Santa will also be there to give the “First Gift of Christmas” before the fireworks show.

Gates for the event open at 5 p.m. with the holiday stage show beginning at 6 p.m. The fireworks display starts at 7:45 p.m.

At the end of the fireworks show, one million lights and 200 animated displays will turn on for Christmas at the Park.

Here’s when you can visit Longview Lake to see Christmas in the Park:

Wednesday, Nov. 22 – Sunday, Dec. 31

Sunday – Thursday, 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday, 5:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

The drive-through display starts at the Frank White, Jr. Softball Complex. Christmas in the Park has no admission fee but accepts donations for local charities.