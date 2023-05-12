KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country singer Jake Owen is coming to Kauffman Stadium this summer.

The singer-songwriter, known for hits like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Alone with You,” will perform after the Kansas City Royals’ Country Night at the K game on July 29.

The Royals are set to play the Minnesota Twins that day at 6:10 p.m.

The stage will be set up on the field behind second base with the show starting about 20 minutes after the game ends. Fans who attend the game will be able to stay in the stadium for the post-game concert.

There are also field passes available for $25. Season ticket members will also get a special offer to add field passes to their tickets.

Fans can buy game tickets and field passes here.