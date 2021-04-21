‘Jeopardy!’ names final group of celebrity guests hosts, including LeVar Burton

This image released by JEOPARDY! shows the new set for the popular quiz show. Season 37 will premiere on Sept. 14. (Carol Kaelson/JEOPARDY! via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hit game show “Jeopardy!” has finally revealed its last group of guests hosts for Season 37.

The hosting gig was left vacant last year when the beloved host who was synonymous with the gameshow, Alex Trebek, died of cancer.

Since his death, a roster of celebrity hosts and some past “Jeopardy!” champs have filled Trebek’s very large shoes, including Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, Dr. Oz and Aaron Rodgers.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper is currently guest hosting through April 30. The show has already announced hosts for dozens of episodes through July 9, including “The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik and TODAY Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

But now fans have even more guests hosts to look forward to! Here are the celebrities coming to the show and when their episodes will air:

“Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos: July 12-16, 2021

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts: July 19-23, 2021

Actor, former host of “Reading Rainbow” LeVar Burton: July 26-30, 2021

CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” co-host David Faber: August 2-6, 2021

Fox sportscaster Joe Buck: August 9-13, 2021

Thousands of people have been pushing to make Burton the permanent host of the popular game show. A petition on Change.org has more than 246,000 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon, urging producers to give the former “Reading Rainbow” host the top job at “Jeopardy!”

Burton supports the petition, tweeting the link, and it even grabbed the attention of “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

The show has not made any indications about who could become the next full-time host. You can see the full rundown of “Jeopardy!” guest hosts on the show’s website.

Catch “Jeopardy!” weekdays at 2 p.m. on FOX4 Kansas City.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android