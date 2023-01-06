OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Jewish Community Center is kicking off its 2023 Film Festival.

In 2023, the event is changing its format and will feature three mini-fest weekends throughout the entire year.

The first weekend is underway and features comedy films to warm up your winter weekend with a lot of laughs.

Winter Warmup Film Festival Schedule:

Time to Say Goodbye Thursday, Jan. 5 7:30 p.m. German with English subtitles

Love in Suspenders Friday, Jan. 6 1 p.m. Hebrew with English subtitles

One More Story Saturday, Jan. 7 7:30 p.m. Hebrew with English subtitles

Marrying Myself Sunday, Jan. 8 2 p.m. Hebrew with English subtitles

My First Wedding Sunday, Jan. 8 4:30 p.m. Spanish with English subtitles



Additional mini-festivals are also scheduled June 8-11 and August 10-13. Tickets for all three events and more information about the films can be found at thejkc.org and by watching the video at the top of the page.