OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Jewish Community Center is kicking off its 2023 Film Festival.

In 2023, the event is changing its format and will feature three mini-fest weekends throughout the entire year.

The first weekend is underway and features comedy films to warm up your winter weekend with a lot of laughs.

Winter Warmup Film Festival Schedule:

  • Time to Say Goodbye
    • Thursday, Jan. 5
    • 7:30 p.m.
    • German with English subtitles
  • Love in Suspenders
    • Friday, Jan. 6
    • 1 p.m.
    • Hebrew with English subtitles
  • One More Story
    • Saturday, Jan. 7
    • 7:30 p.m.
    • Hebrew with English subtitles
  • Marrying Myself
    • Sunday, Jan. 8
    • 2 p.m.
    • Hebrew with English subtitles
  • My First Wedding
    • Sunday, Jan. 8
    • 4:30 p.m.
    • Spanish with English subtitles

Additional mini-festivals are also scheduled June 8-11 and August 10-13. Tickets for all three events and more information about the films can be found at thejkc.org and by watching the video at the top of the page.