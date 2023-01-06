OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Jewish Community Center is kicking off its 2023 Film Festival.
In 2023, the event is changing its format and will feature three mini-fest weekends throughout the entire year.
The first weekend is underway and features comedy films to warm up your winter weekend with a lot of laughs.
Winter Warmup Film Festival Schedule:
- Time to Say Goodbye
- Thursday, Jan. 5
- 7:30 p.m.
- German with English subtitles
- Love in Suspenders
- Friday, Jan. 6
- 1 p.m.
- Hebrew with English subtitles
- One More Story
- Saturday, Jan. 7
- 7:30 p.m.
- Hebrew with English subtitles
- Marrying Myself
- Sunday, Jan. 8
- 2 p.m.
- Hebrew with English subtitles
- My First Wedding
- Sunday, Jan. 8
- 4:30 p.m.
- Spanish with English subtitles
Additional mini-festivals are also scheduled June 8-11 and August 10-13. Tickets for all three events and more information about the films can be found at thejkc.org and by watching the video at the top of the page.