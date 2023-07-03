PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Dolce Bakery is one of the many small business creating goods for Taylor Swift’s concerts in Kansas City this weekend.

The bakery has 10 different heart-shaped cakes, each referencing one of Taylor Swift's album. The desserts will be available to order until Wednesday.

Here is the list of cakes you can choose from:

Debut: “Stay Beautiful”

Fearless: “The Best Day”

Speak Now: “I was enchanted to meet you”

Red: “All Too Well”

1989: “Wildest Dreams”

Reputation: “Are You Ready For It?”

Lover: “Lover”

Folklore: “Love You to the Moon and to Saturn”

Evermore: “Tis the D*** Season”

Midnight: “Meet Me At Midnight”

The cakes retail at $25.50. They also have a smaller non-heart-shaped “Snack Cake” option that is $15.

You can order these cakes on dolcebakes.com until July 5.