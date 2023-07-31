GARDNER, Kan. — The 2023 Johnson County Fair is officially underway, so get ready for a week of rodeo events, carnival rides, local competition and more.

The Johnson County Fair runs from July 30 through Aug. 5 at the fairgrounds in Gardner, Kansas. Fairgoers can find a full fair schedule here. Admission is free.

But there’s plenty more you need to know before going to the fair:

Carnival

The carnival runs Tuesday through Saturday, open from 6-11 p.m. and opening early at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $1 each, and most rides take 4-5 tickets. Wristbands are $30 each Tuesday through Friday and $35 on Saturday.

Parade

The Johnson County Fair parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and is a rain-or-shine event. If there’s severe weather, fair organizers will decide by 7:30 a.m. whether or not to cancel the parade.

This year’s theme is “A Truckload of Fair Fun.”

The route starts at the Gardner Edgerton High School, heading down Madison Street to Center Street to Shawnee Street before wrapping up at Wheatridge Middle School.

Live music

Don’t miss multiple days’ worth of live music on Memorial Stage. There will be other events on the stage, but here are all the shows that fairgoers can catch:

Wednesday 7 p.m. — KC Dixieland Band

Thursday, 7 p.m. — Travis Marvin Martin

Friday, 7:30 p.m. — Mad Hoss Jackson

Saturday, 7 p.m. — Chasity Jones and Some Kind of Wonderful

On Sunday morning there will also be a church service at the Memorial Building in Gardner.

Rodeo

Louisburg-based Rodeo Gold Productions will put on the show Thursday night starting at 7 p.m. in the Johnson County Fair arena. Tickets are $12 for those 12 and older, $6 for kids 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under.

There will be plenty of rodeo-based fun on other fair nights as well.

Johnson County 4-H will host running events — including barrel racing, flag racing, pole bending and more — starting at 6 p.m. Monday night. Admission is free.

Tuesday night, kids 12 and under can get in on the fun for mutton bustin’ and greased pigs. Admission is free for kids 5 and under and $2 for anyone 6 and older.

Motorsports

On Friday and Saturday night, it’s time for racing at the Johnson County Fair arena.

Friday night, starting at 7 p.m., SSB & Wild is hosting amateur flat-track races with two-wheel and four-wheel classes.

Admission is $12 for those 13 and older, $6 for kids 6-12 and free for kids 5 and younger. Military and first-responders can get free admission with ID.

Then starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, the Demolition Derby takes off. The total purse is $10,000 for the winners. Admission is $15 for all tickets.

Competitions, exhibits

Dozens of 4-H kids and other participants will compete in various livestock competitions and exhibits.

Fairgoers can catch dog shows, rabbit showmanship, pie contests, and plenty of livestock competitions for cattle, swine, horses and more.

Find the full schedule here.