KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, Justin Bieber performed at T-Mobile Center in front of a crowd of fans and some Kansas City Chiefs.

The Grammy award-winning pop star shared backstage images from his show where he was joined by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, was there as well.

Bieber’s band, WETHEBAND, took to the stage with Chiefs jerseys, a tradition they follow for any city they visit while on tour.

Kansas City is one of over 50 stops on Bieber’s Justice World Tour. His North America portion will end on July 2 in Inglewood, California, and he’ll fly overseas for the European, South American and Asian legs of his tour on July 31.

