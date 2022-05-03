KANSAS CITY, Kan. — He grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, and now makes music with some of the hottest names in the business.

Bernard “Harv” Harvey has always loved music and started playing at an early age. He graduated from J.C. Harmon High School in 2003.

Known as “HARV” in the biz, the KCK native is in town ahead of Justin Bieber’s concert at T-Mobile Center May 4. HARV is currently Bieber’s musical director. He started playing bass for Bieber in 2009 and was promoted over the years.

He’s also produced music for Post Malone, Gucci Mane, and Eminem, among others.

HARV returned to J.C. Harmon Tuesday in hopes of motivating students.

“Everything you need to be successful in life is already in you. You just need to activate it,” HARV said. If you have that belief in yourself, don’t get down. Try to think positive, be optimistic and think about, the times when I feel like I’m gonna quit I just started thinking about all of the victories I’d already had. That just changed my whole thought concept.”

During the visit, HARV also donated two guitars and a keyboard to the high school.

