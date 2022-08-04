BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Fans will have to wait to see the band Kansas.

The band postponed its July concert at Azura Amphitheater after members and others touring with the band tested positive for COVID-19.

Kansas announced Wednesday it canceled the concert.

In a post on Facebook, Azura Amphitheater said it worked with the band and were hopeful the concert could be rescheduled. But the band’s touring schedule did not line up with the venue’s availability for 2022.

Kansas said it hopes to return to the Kansas City area in the future.

Fans who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded within 30 days. Fans who bought tickets at the venue box office should email info@newwestmusic.com for assistance with their refund.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.