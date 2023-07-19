The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels arrive in New Century for the 2021 KC Air Show.

GARDNER, Kan. — The roster for the 2023 Garmin Kansas City Air Show is set with world-class performers and other displays and experiences.

The KC Air Show will feature three military powerhouses: the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the U.S. Marines Corps F-35B Lightning II.

The KC Air Show is one of the only air shows with all three performing.

Civilian performers this year include the Red Bull Airforce, Randy Ball – MiG-17, Vampire Airshows, Franklin’s Flying Circus, Kyle Fowler – Go EZ Aerobatics, Tom Larkin – Mini Jet and Kansas City locals, KC Flight Formation.

There will be experiences for the whole family to enjoy. Guests can enjoy a virtual reality mission with the U.S. Air Force, a photo opportunity with Top Gun’s “Maverick” and “Ice Man” at the Midwest Ford Dealers tent, and an opportunity to drive exotic cars with “Precision Exotics.”

The 2023 Garmin KC Air Show is set for Aug. 19-20 at New Century AirCenter. The show goes from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Tickets can be purchased and parking reservations made at kcairshow.org.