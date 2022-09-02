OLATHE, Kan. — It’s a busy Labor Day weekend in the Kansas City, and one of the biggest events takes off in Johnson County.

The Kansas City Air Show return to New Century AirCenter once again, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the two-day event.

This year’s performance from the Thunderbirds will be particularly special because it’s part of the Air Force’s 75th anniversary.

Other performers including the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the Red Bull Skydiving Team, KC Flight Formation, Aeroshell, and more will also be at the show.

You can also find all the static aircraft and exhibits online that will be at the KC Air Show.

When and where

The KC Air Show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Parking opens at 8 a.m., shuttle rides begin at 8:30 a.m., and gates open at approximately 9 a.m. on both days.

Not sure which day to go? The KC Air Show schedule is expected to be the same on both days, so you’ll get a great show no matter what.

The New Century AirCenter is located near 175th Street and Interstate 35 off exit 210 in Johnson County.

Tickets

General admission for one day is $55 for adults, $16 for teenagers and $9 for children. Kids ages 5 and under are free. Buy tickets online here.

Active duty military with ID will receive free admission at the gate. Veterans with ID receive a discounted price at the gate.

There are also several higher tier packages for guests looking for an exclusive air show experience.

Parking

The KC Air Show has very limited premium parking on site and limited free remote parking that includes complimentary shuttles.

Regardless of what parking option you select, you have to reserve in advance online.

Premium parking starts at a $125. Free parking can be found at Garmin and the Olathe District Activity Center. No rideshare vehicles will be allowed access to the airport.

Organizers expect high traffic for the air show, so drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and leave early.

What to bring

For those in general admission, seats are not provided, so organizers encourage guests to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

The KC Air Show has a clear bag policy that limits the size and type of bag you can bring to the event. They must be a 16-by-16-by-8 inch or smaller clear plastic bag, with or without a handle or strap. There is an exception for medically necessary items after inspection.

The following items are allowed at the air show:

Folding/camping chairs

Strollers

Soft-sided wagons

Binoculars

Wheelchairs and motorized scooters

Small, personal umbrellas

Water bottle (factory sealed/unopened 1-liter or smaller bottle, one per person)

Refillable water bottle (one per person)

Organizers also recommend bringing ear plugs to reduce the noise for some acts.

Drones, lasers, weapons/fireworks, outside food and beverage, and pets are not allowed.

