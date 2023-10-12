KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Halloween is nearly here, but you don’t have to wait until the end of the month to get in the spirit.

If you’re looking for a scare this month, Kansas City is the place to be. After all, we have some of the best haunted houses and plenty of historical homes with paranormal possibilities.

Here are over 10 haunted houses, ghost tours and other terrifying sites to check out in the Kansas City area.

The Beast

In 2022, America Haunts, an authority in the haunted attraction industry, named Kansas City’s popular attraction, The Beast as the No. 2 haunted house in America.

The Beast is open every Thursday through Sunday in October, with additional days on Oct. 30 and 31. Tickets are $30 per person usually but $40 on Saturdays. If you want to visit all three West Bottoms haunted houses, there are combo ticket options available.

Edge of Hell

Walk the edge between heaven and hell at this popular West Bottoms haunted house. Don’t miss the 5-story slide after you face demons, Rat Man and plenty of phobias.

The Edge of Hell is open Thursdays through Sundays and some additional days in October. Tickets are $30 per person most days and $40 on Saturdays. If you want to visit all three West Bottoms haunted houses, there are combo ticket options available.

Macabre Cinema

Immerse yourself into the classic horror movies that leave you on the edge of your seat. Macabre Cinema is set up like a 1930s theater, except you won’t be watching any movies.

Macabre Cinema is open every Friday and Saturday through Halloween, plus some additional nights in October. Tickets are $30 per person on most days but $40 on Saturdays. If you want to visit all three West Bottoms haunted houses, there are combo ticket options available.

Exiled

This hike of horror will have you trekking through the woods in Bonner Springs, Kansas, and it’s not for the faint of heart. This haunted trail is infested by “deranged freaks,” as organizers say, to provide plenty of terror in the dark of the forest.

Exiled is open Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the month. Tickets are $49-59 depending on the night.

Halloween Haunt

Worlds of Fun gets downright terrifying after the sun goes down. Kansas City’s amusement park transforms into a Halloween thrill-fest, featuring haunted attractions, scare-zones, live shows and of course roller coasters.

Halloween Haunt is open Thursdays through Sundays and runs through Oct. 28.

New this year, Halloween Haunt is a special ticketed event with its own admission — not included in Worlds of Fun’s admission. Worlds of Fun does offer a combo ticket for both.

The Basement

There are a ton of escape rooms in the Kansas City area, but few are as frightening as The Basement.

Your team has been kidnapped by a cannibalistic serial killer, and you’ll have to navigate a twisted game to escape. You can also attempt The Study, another escape room with the same serial killer, but more challenges.

Reservations are required, and prices vary by day and group size.

The Elms Hotel

Many travel from across the KC region to relax at the Elms Hotel and Spa, but the Excelsior Springs hotel also attracts guests for a much spookier reason. Over the years, workers have reported seeing ghosts and spirits all over the grounds.

The hotel offers a paranormal tour package that includes overnight accommodations and two tickets to its nightly paranormal tour. Or if you just want to go on the tour, tickets are $20.

Wornall/Majors Houses

Halloween brings a full slate of both family-friendly and terrifying events at the historic Alexander Majors and John Wornall houses.

Guests can enjoy paranormal investigations, murder-themed cocktail hours, the annual Howl-O-Ween celebration and more.

Dates and prices vary for all these historic, haunted events. The Howl-O-Ween event is set for Oct. 29 and is free.

The Sallie House

This historic home in Atchison is considered one of the most haunted houses in the country. In fact, if you’re a fan of ghost hunting TV shows, you’ve probably seen it featured. A young girl named Sallie is believed to terrify guests in this Kansas home.

There are self-guided tours available at the Sallie House, or the brave can stay overnight if they dare.

Jail Haunt

The Jackson County Historical Society and paranormal investigators are hosting ghost tours and paranormal investigations at the 1859 Jail Museum in Independence.

Jail Haunt runs through Oct. 29. Prices vary depending on which tour option you select.

Dillingham-Lewis House

This Blue Springs home is believed to be haunted, and paranormal investigators are offering tours for spooky season.

This 1-hour guided tour will offer plenty of history and ghost stories, but organizers say it’s open to all ages. Find the full schedule here.