KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Halloween is just a few short weeks away, and people are everywhere grabbing their costumes, pumpkins and candy.

If you’re looking for a scare this month, Kansas City is the place to be. After all, we have some of the best haunted houses and plenty of historical homes with paranormal possibilities.

Here are 11 haunted houses, ghost tours and other terrifying sites to check out in the Kansas City area.

The Beast

According to America Haunts, an authority in the haunted attraction industry, Kansas City’s popular The Beast is the No. 2 haunted house in America.

The Beast is open Thursdays through Saturday through the first weekend of November and will be open on Halloween as well. Tickets are $35 per person. But if you want to visit all three West Bottoms haunted houses, there are combo ticket options available.

Edge of Hell

Walk the edge between heaven and hell at this popular West Bottoms haunted house. Don’t miss the 5-story slide after you face demons, Rat Man and plenty of phobias.

The Edge of Hell is open Thursdays through Saturday through the first weekend of November and will be open on Halloween as well. Tickets are $35 per person. If you want to visit all three West Bottoms haunted houses, there are combo ticket options available.

Macabre Cinema

Immerse yourself into the classic horror movies that leave you on the edge of your seat. Macabre Cinema is set up like a 1930s theater, except you won’t be watching any movies.

Macabre Cinema is open on Fridays, Saturdays, Oct. 30 and Halloween night. Tickets are $35 per person. If you want to visit all three West Bottoms haunted houses, there are combo ticket options available.

Exiled

This half-mile hike of horror will have you trekking through the woods in Bonner Springs, and it’s not for the faint of heart. This haunted trail is infested by “deranged freaks,” as organizers say, to provide plenty of terror in the dark of the forest.

Exiled is open Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the month. Tickets are $40-50 per person.

Halloween Haunt

Worlds of Fun gets downright terrifying after the sun goes down. Kansas City’s amusement park transforms into a Halloween thrill-fest, featuring haunted attractions, scare-zones, live shows and of course roller coasters.

Halloween Haunt runs select nights through Oct. 29. Admission is included with a Season Pass or daily ticket.

The Basement

There are a ton of escape rooms in the Kansas City area, but few are as frightening as The Basement. Your team has been kidnapped by a cannibalistic serial killer, and you’ll have to navigate a twisted game to escape. You can also attempt The Study, another escape room with the same serial killer but more challenges.

Reservations are required, and prices vary by day and group size.

The Elms Hotel

Many travel from across the KC region to relax at the Elms Hotel and Spa, but the Excelsior Springs hotel also attracts guests for a much spookier reason. Over the years, workers have reported seeing ghosts and spirits all over the grounds.

The hotel offers a paranormal tour package that includes overnight accommodations and two tickets to its nightly paranormal tour. Or if you just want to go on the tour, tickets are $20.

Jail Haunt

The Jackson County Historical Society and paranormal investigators are hosting ghost tours at the 1859 Jail Museum in Independence. Guests can just take a tour of the historic jail, go on a ghost tour or go ghost hunting.

Jail Haunt runs through Oct. 30. Prices vary depending on which tour option you select.

Wornall/Majors Houses

Halloween brings a full slate of both family-friendly and terrifying events at the historic Alexander Majors and John Wornall houses. Guests will find adult-only ghost tours, paranormal investigations and a Howl-O-Ween celebration.

Dates and prices vary for all these historic, haunted events. The Howl-O-Ween event is set for Oct. 30 and is free.

Belvoir Winery

People aren’t just visiting this Liberty winery and event space for wine and weddings. Belvoir Winery has long been rumored to be haunted. It was once home to an orphanage, hospital and nursing and retirement home. That’s why the also host paranormal investigations on the property.

The next paranormal investigation is set for Oct. 21. They’re very popular and sell out quickly, but don’t worry: They hold the events — plus murder mystery dinners — frequently throughout the year. Check their calendar here.

The Sallie House

This historic home in Atchison is considered one of the most haunted houses in the country. In fact, if you’re a fan of ghost hunting TV shows, you’ve probably seen it featured. A young girl named Sallie is believed to terrify guests in this Kansas home.

There are self-guided tours available at the Sallie House, or the brave can stay overnight if they dare.