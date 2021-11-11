Kansas City area pop-up bars to visit this holiday season

Elf’d Up in 2020 (Photo courtesy of The Conductor Club)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holiday season is here, and that means uniquely themed bars are popping up all over the Kansas City area.

Pop-up bars have been growing in popularity. Just a few years ago, the first holiday bars were taking off, and now you can find one in every Kansas City entertainment district.

Their themes have become more and more creative with something for everyone, no matter your level of holiday spirit.

From Christmas classics and ugly sweaters to winter wonderlands and sparkling lights, all of these bars are sure to impress. And many have themed cocktails and more holiday fun in store for guests.

Here are six holiday-themed pop-up bars to check out in the Kansas City area:

Miracle Kansas City

Miracle returns again this year with three locations across the Kansas City area. New this year is a location at Kansas City’s Power & Light District.

Plus, the popular Christmas-themed pop-up bar is leaving Rockhill Grill, but will instead have a private event space available in the Crossroads.

At Miracle, you’ll find over-the-top décor, holiday-themed cocktails and extremely festive cheer everywhere you look. Your favorite ugly Christmas sweater or your sparkly holiday party outfit would both work perfectly here.

Here’s where you can find the three pop-up bars and when they’ll open:

Miracle on the Plaza — 4807 Jefferson St., opening Nov. 25

Miracle at Power & Light — 1323 Walnut St., opening Nov. 26

Miracle at Town Center — 4311 W 119th St. in Leawood, opening Nov. 26

Miracle pop-up bar in 2019

Unlike last year, the three pop-ups will be open to walk-in guests and those with paid reservations this year. Reservations will be open on Miracle’s website starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12.

The company’s private space, Miracle on Main, located at 1617 Main St., is already booking parties. Anyone interested can email events@miraclepopupkc.com.

Snowbound: A Merry Ski Lodge

Bundle up for a trip to the ski lodge! OK, you’re only headed to North Kansas City, but Snowbound will have you ready for a cozy Christmas in the snow.

Chicken N Pickle is bringing its holiday-themed pop-up back for a second year, so hop off the ski lift at this Northland bar’s rooftop. Snowbound will take you back with a retro vibe and an “apres-ski” theme.

Snowbound will open Nov. 21, but reservations are already open. You can make them up to two weeks in advance (just like how Chicken N Pickle’s pickleball courts work). This ski lodge will be open through the beginning of the year.

Snowbound in 2020

Here are hours for Snowbound: 5-9:30 p.m., Mondays though Thursdays; 5-11:45 p.m., Fridays; 2:45-11:45 p.m., Saturdays; 2:45-9:30 p.m. Sundays.

And if you’re looking for a spot for your holiday party, Snowbound can be booked, too. Learn more here.

Nine Zero One Igloo Bar

After overwhelming success helping guests stay social and social distance last year, the Nine Zero One igloo bar is back again.

Even on the Fontaine Hotel’s rooftop, you can stay warm inside a decorated igloo while still getting a great view of the Kansas City skyline. But beyond the igloos, this trendy holiday pop-up bar also offers new indoor canopy tables and bar and lounge space.

The Fontaine Hotel says its “bringing even more bookable space and areas” this year, too, so there will be plenty of winter wonderland for everyone.

Nine Zero One opens for the season on Nov. 26 and will be open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 4-11 p.m. Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Reservations are now open for igloos or canopy tables through the end of December. They can be made up to 30 days in advance. Walk-ins are welcome at the bar and lounge.

Sippin’ Santa

Sippin’ Santa in 2019

Santa wears a Hawaiian shirt at this Kansas City bar! Enjoy fruity drinks and some holiday cheer because Sippin’ Santa is back at Julep in Westport this year.

If you’ve ever dreamed of escaping to a beach during the holidays to drink cocktails at a tiki bar, this is the pop-up bar for you. You’ll find umbrella drinks, tropical birds and a beachy atmosphere.

This pop-up will feature nine holiday-themed tiki cocktails, and all its custom glassware and tiki mugs will be available for purchase.

Sippin’ Santa will open for the season on Dec. 1 and will be open daily through the month. Reservations will be available starting Nov. 17 exclusively on the app Tock.

Julep warns that Sippin’ Santa usually sells out, especially on weekends, so this year reservations will be available for the entire bar. The physical bar will be open to walk-ins as well.

Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animals

If the name of this pop-up doesn’t give it away, Kevin McCallister is coming to this holiday bar! The Conductor Club by Pierpont’s at Union Station is bringing “Home Alone” to Kansas City.

You’ll find fun craft cocktails like “Fuller! Go Easy on the Pepsi,” “The Wet Bandits” and “Buzz, Your Girlfriend, WOOF! along with more classic cocktails, too.

Reservations are open now and can be made 21 days in advance, only through OpenTable.

Lord of the Drinks

Many argue the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy makes up some of the greatest Christmas movies out there, and that certainly seems to be the case at this North Kansas City pop-up bar.

“Think about it — guy with a big white beard giving a gift, lots of feasting, snowy vistas, and a heck of a lot of elves,” Lord of the Drinks organizers wrote on Facebook.

The pop-up will feature nine craft cocktails, three shots, a special brew and pastries all to this fantasy-filled theme, and there will be live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

Lord of the Drinks opens Friday, Nov. 12, at Vignettes Bar in North Kansas City and will be open daily before wrapping up on New Year’s Day with a full Hobbit party. There’s no cover charge, but all seating will be first come, first serve.