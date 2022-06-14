KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weather may be hot, but the main thing is that the Kansas City Boulevardia is back this weekend.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas City’s street festival is returning to the Crown Center on Grand Boulevard throughout Washington Square Park on June 17-18.

On Friday, the festival runs from 4 – 11 p.m. The event runs from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The event features a craft beer and food sampling from different food trucks and live music from local, regional, and national acts, as well as different activities and entertainment.

The artists performing at the Boulevardia include Jenny Lewis, The Phantastics, Dayglow, Olivia Fox, and many more.

“After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are excited to bring Boulevardia back bigger and better than ever,” Boulevardia’s president Trever Frickey said. “We look forward to finally sharing our vision for the festival in its new location on Grand Boulevard and are eager to bring a fresh new flavor of Boulevardia to this venue.”

The festival suggests guests take a cab or rideshare to Boulevardia. Ride KC Public Transportation and the KC Streetcar also provide service to Boulevardia and Crown Center.

Crown Center offers free parking after 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Guests who want to drive can access the free garages on Grand Boulevard as well at East 26th Street and McGee Trafficway.

Boulevardia will also host a winter holiday pop-up on Dec. 14 at the Boulevard Beer Hall with more information coming later.

To order tickets and view different packages, visit the Boulevardia website.

