KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s finally summer in Kansas City, but there are only about two months left before students head back to class for another school year.

It’s time to take advantage of all that Kansas City has to offer. Whether you’re creating a “Summer 2023 Bucket List” or a “See Everything KC Has to Offer” list, a local author has some ideas to get you started.

Traci Angel is a writer, journalist, and teacher, who lives in Kansas City, Missouri.

Angel just published the second edition of her book, “100 Things to Do in Kansas City Before You Die.”

The book shows tourists, transplants, and even people who’ve called Kansas City home for years that there is always something to check out, and it could be right down the street.

These are some of the suggestions Angel included in one itinerary found in the book:

Sink One In Play miniature golf Cool Crest Family Fun Center 10735 E. US 40 Hwy., Independence, Mo.



Hail, and Well Met! Attend the Kansas City Renaissance Fair 633 N. 130th St., Bonner Springs, Kan.



Get lost in Swope Park It’s larger than Central Park in NYC! 3999 Swope Pkwy, Kansas City, Mo.



Roll in the Dough Money Museum Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank 1 Memorial Dr., Kansas City, Mo.



Mooove Like You Mean It Shatto Milk Dairy Farm 9406 N. Hwy 33, Ocborn, Mo.



… and Angel shares 95 other ideas!

The book, “100 Things to Do in Kansas City Before You Die, 2nd Edition” has a Facebook page where fans can share other fun ideas.

The book is available wherever books are sold.