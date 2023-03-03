KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will step back into the national spotlight this weekend.

Kelce will host Saturday Night Live for the first time, just three weeks after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.

Kansas City-native, and self-proclaimed Chiefs fan, Heidi Gardner is a member of the SNL cast. She says she is still celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win.

“Best day ever. Best day of my life. Somehow I ended up at the Super Bowl with one of my best friends from Kansas City,” Gardner said. “It was incredible.”

Gardner says she and Kelce have worked together a couple of times on the ESPYs. Just from those interactions, Gardner says she knows Kelce is going to kill it on TV Saturday night.

“I have not shut my mouth for two years around the studio saying that Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes would be amazing hosts. I was kinda saying, have them do it together,” Gardner said.

Gardner will see half of her wish come true this weekend. She says she can’t wait for Chiefs Kingdom to see the show. She believes Kelce’s personality is a perfect fit for SNL.

“I think it came about because he’s the greatest tight end in the world and he’s also really funny and he’s a total showman,” Gardner said. “It was all Travis. I was just the hype girl that just wouldn’t let his name never not be in the conversation.”

SNL released a trailer for Kelce’s episode earlier this week.

It’s a spoof on a scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark. Kelce removes the treasure and replaces it with the Lombardi Trophy, The switch triggers a booby trap and Kelce runs to safety.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. CST, and also streams on Peacock. Kelsea Ballerini is the musical guest.