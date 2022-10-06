KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people are needed to help a local company set a new world record.

Kansas City-based Convergence works with architectural and construction companies to install electrical and lighting in buildings.

The company wants to set a new Guinness World Record for the most people lighting LED lights in a relay.

The official attempt will take place Thursday evening, Oct. 6 at Kansas City’s Power & Light District. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers said they’ll need at least 998 people in the relay to break the current record held by a group of people in Malaysia.

Everyone is welcome to be a part of the attempt. Attendees will be given red, white and blue batons to light inside the Kansas City Live! Block for the event.

