KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City contestant will make her debut tonight on the premiere of FOX’s “Farmer Wants a Wife” (Wednesdays at 8 p.m.) and Great Day KC brought her in to get all the scoop.

FOX brings us “Farmer Wants a Wife,” a reality dating show unlike any other, where city meets the farm. Can a farmer find love with a city woman?

Already an international hit in 32 countries, it’s the most successful dating show on air with 180 marriages and 410 kids so far.

For this version, FOX chose contestants from cities across the U.S. to make the trek out to rural America. Will these ladies find love amidst the cows and corn fields?

Each of the women will get a chance to get to know one of the four farmers looking for love: Hunter, Ryan, Landon and Allen.

The farmers of “Farmer Wants a Wife.” From left: Hunter, Ryan, Landon, Allen

Tonight, we’ll meet the women chucking their dating apps for classic American courtship, and among them is Sarah Ruhlman, a content creator from Kansas City. Though she couldn’t give too much away, she did share a little of what it was like to meet her farmer on the show, Hunter.

“He was very nice and outgoing,” Ruhlman said. “I don’t have a lot of experience with farm life, and so it was … different.”

So how did she get on the show? If you think she had to apply, you’d be wrong. She says the show reached out to her, and being a fan of adventure, she decided to give it a shot.

“I started talking to casting and I was just like, why not? Let’s give it a try.” Ruhlman said. “It kind of felt like if someone comes to you with such an interesting opportunity, maybe it’s meant to be.”

See if she and Hunter are meant to be starting tonight with the premiere tonight on FOX4 at 8 p.m.!