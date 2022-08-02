KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Black Pumas planned to headline the inaugural Innovation Festival at Crown Center, but canceled. Instead of pulling support from the festival, organizers turned it into a fundraiser.

The all-day festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. It features two stages of live music, a silent disco, and brewery showcase.

Instead of Black Pumas, hometown favorites The Greeting Committee will now headline the show, along with The Regrettes, Argonaut & Wasp, and a dozen other bands and DJs.

The free general admission will make the festival more accessible and allow more guests to experience the power of music, science and innovation.

“Our sponsors stepped up and not only will it continue, it’s now free for general admission. The support from our sponsors allowed us to make the inaugural Innovation Festival something all of Kansas City could enjoy,” Sonia Hall, President & CEO of BioKansas, the non-profit curator of the event, said.

Plus, instead of paying Black Pumas, a portion of the fee will be donated to Midwest Music Foundation. The group works to unite and help the Kansas City music community. The foundation offers health care grants, education and career development, and other opportunities.

Black Pumas canceled a number of festivals and performance dates citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.