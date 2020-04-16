Kansas City FilmFest features: ‘The Lafayette Escadrille’ director, narrator Darroch Greer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4 is continuing to highlight the Kansas City FilmFest this week, and on Thursday we spoke with Darroch Greer, the co-director and narrator of World War I film "The Lafayette Escadrille."

The Topeka native spoke with FOX4's Mark Alford about the documentary, you can watch their entire interview in the video player at the top of the page.

FilmFest Details:

KCFFI ONLINE for 2020 will be hosted on Vimeo with a pay wall.

A KCFFI All-Access film pass for $10 is available for purchase at www.kcfilmfest.org

With many people experiencing difficult times, the KCFFI All-Access is priced at $10 simply to cover costs.

The majority of films will be available to stream online from April 13-19. A few feature films will be scheduled for one-time slots only. Those films are marked as such on the schedule.

Monday, April 13, begins with short films available starting at 9 a.m. - running through April 19 Monday night, one feature, MICROPLASTIC MADNESS, will be screened in real time at 7 p.m., followed by Q&A with Directors Atsuko Quirk, Debby Lee Cohen, and Bob Grove of the Climate Council of Greater KC.

Tuesday night, two films will be screened in real time back to back followed by a Q&A with the Directors 6:00-6:30 p.m. FAST & LEFT – A FAST TRACK FILM, directed by Evan H. Senn 6:30-7:30 p.m. LIFE IN SYNCHRO, directed by Angela Pinaglia

Wednesday, April 15, All-Access Pass holders can begin watching all the films on line.

Film titles, and schedule of live online events are at www.kcfilmfest.org

Audience Choice Awards are expanded for 2020. Voting will be set up for people who have the KCFFI All-Access film pass, to vote on Audience Choice Awards for Feature Narrative, Feature Documentary, Short Narrative, Short Documentary and Heartland Student.

PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED VIP & GOLD PASSES:

VIP and Gold Festival Passes will be honored and pass holders will receive additional complimentary passes with the purchase on Friday, April 10. Pass holders have been emailed with details. Anyone that has not received the email should send an email to info@kcfilmfest.org.

For a full list of movies, show times, and pass information please visit www.kcfilmfest.org.