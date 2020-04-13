Kansas City FilmFest International gets creative, takes festival online and offers all-access passes for just $10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For 24 years, Kansas City FilmFest International has brought audiences, films and filmmakers together to celebrate the power of storytelling through the cinematic arts.

As Kansas City’s flagship film festival, KC FilmFest International is the largest and longest held

competition & curated film festival in Kansas City, and host to filmmakers, judges and artists from around the country and the world.

Due to COVID-19, the landscape continues to evolve rapidly, and the leadership of KC FilmFest International has had to make necessary decisions to ensure the festival can continue into the future. To continue the tradition of celebrating KC FilmFest International(KCFFI) filmmakers from around the country and the world, share their films with audiences, and build on the momentum and excitement already felt by the filmmakers, KCFFI will host its festival ONLINE for 2020, April 13-19, 2020.

KC FilmFest International remains grateful to its attendees, filmmakers, volunteers, partners, brands, and patrons during this challenging time. It is the support of this dedicated community that has allowed and inspired KC FilmFest International to celebrate the power of storytelling as a shared cultural experience through the cinematic arts for 24 years, and to continue to do so, when this all has passed.

DETAILS:

KCFFI ONLINE for 2020 will be hosted on Vimeo with a pay wall.

A KCFFI All-Access film pass for $10 is available for purchase at www.kcfilmfest.org

With many people experiencing difficult times, the KCFFI All-Access is priced at $10 simply to cover costs.

The majority of films will be available to stream online from April 13-19. A few feature films will be scheduled for one-time slots only. Those films are marked as such on the schedule.

Monday, April 13, begins with short films available starting at 9 a.m. - running through April 19 Monday night, one feature, MICROPLASTIC MADNESS, will be screened in real time at 7 p.m., followed by Q&A with Directors Atsuko Quirk, Debby Lee Cohen, and Bob Grove of the Climate Council of Greater KC.

Tuesday night, two films will be screened in real time back to back followed by a Q&A with the Directors 6:00-6:30 p.m. FAST & LEFT – A FAST TRACK FILM, directed by Evan H. Senn 6:30-7:30 p.m. LIFE IN SYNCHRO, directed by Angela Pinaglia

Wednesday, April 15, All-Access Pass holders can begin watching all the films on line.

Film titles, and schedule of live online events are at www.kcfilmfest.org

Audience Choice Awards are expanded for 2020. Voting will be set up for people who have the KCFFI All-Access film pass, to vote on Audience Choice Awards for Feature Narrative, Feature Documentary, Short Narrative, Short Documentary and Heartland Student.

PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED VIP & GOLD PASSES:

VIP and Gold Festival Passes will be honored and pass holders will receive additional complimentary passes with the purchase on Friday, April 10. Pass holders have been emailed with details. Anyone that has not received the email should send an email to info@kcfilmfest.org.

For a full list of movies, show times, and pass information please visit www.kcfilmfest.org.