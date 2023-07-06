KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A faulty sensor caused the Kansas City Museum to shut down for six months, but it’s finally reopening Thursday.

Back in January, an HVAC malfunction caused water to spill from the attic down through all four floors.

The water didn’t damage any of the artifacts, just the common areas like hallways and the main entryway, where it poured out of the speakers.

The museum shut down while the city found the funds to get the floors fixed.

It’s the latest setback for Corinthian Hall.

It took four years to renovate the building with the COVID-19 pandemic causing a long delay. And then 15 months after opening, the water damage forced them to shut down again.

“It was frustrating and sad, and all the emotions hit you at once,” said Paul Guttierez with Kansas City Museum.

“I remember walking into the space, and just I literally wanted to cry, but couldn’t cry. It was just a shock value of seeing Corinthian Hall kind of trickling down with water.”

Everything is fixed, and the museum is now back open. You can visit Thursdays through Sunday, and it’s free. Go to kansascitymuseum.org to learn more.