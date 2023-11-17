KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Maybe you could say Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are putting Kansas City on the map, as the city ranks as one of the top travel destinations for 2024.

Travel + Leisure named Kansas City, Missouri, as one of its 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024. Travel + Leisure is one of the top travel media brands in the world.

More than 20 Travel + Leisure employees helped create this year’s list of where they say travelers should consider visiting next year.

The media brand highlights KC barbecue, jazz and its rising sports and entertainment scene.

Travel + Leisure also highlighted Kansas City by pointing out the 2024 completion of the brand new, first-ever women’s stadium for the KC Current.

The outlet also showcased the KC Streetcar and the Rock Island Bridge construction. The bridge is the country’s first entertainment district on a bridge, making it a special site to see.