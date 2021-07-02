Kansas City Power & Light District releases rest of 2021 KC Live! concert lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 35 local, regional and national bands will converge on the heart of downtown Kansas City this summer, bringing live music to the Power & Light District.
KCP&L recently released their summer concert series lineup for the remainder of the 2021 summer at KC Live! Block.
“We’re excited to see live music back at the Power & Light District,” Rachel Waller, P&L director of marketing, said. “Attending concerts and watching Sporting KC and Royals games in the Live! block are summer traditions for so many people and we’re thrilled to be able to invite everyone back downtown this year.”
Guests must be 21 years or older to attend. All shows are free unless noted.
Here’s the list of scheduled shows:
Hot Country Nights
- July 1 – Travis Marvin
- July 8 – Parker McCollum
- July 15 – Granger Smith
- July 22 – Casi Joy
- July 29 – LANCO with special guest Drew Parker
*August/September dates to be announced at a later date
Friday Night Live and Saturday Coors Light Block Party
*Shows marked with an asterisk are not free.
- July 2 – 77 Jefferson and Zack Mufasa Band
- July 3 – Ashton, Domensha + More
- July 9 – The Stolen Winnebagos
- July 10 – Craig Sheller
- July 16 – Da Truth Band
- July 17 – Big Time Grain Co.
- *July 23 – Midland
- July 24 – Dirt Road Addiction
- July 30 – JAM: Jackson and Mars
- July 31 – The Zeros
- August 6 – Mikey Needleman Band
- *August 7 – Tech N9ne
- *August 13 – All Time Low
- August 14 – Mudflap Mafia
- *August 20 – Koe Wetzel
- August 21 – Midnight Rodeo
- August 27 – Vote for Pedro
- August 28 – Craig Sheller
- September 3 – Twice on Sunday
- September 4 – Hudson Drive
- September 10 – The Stolen Winnebagos
- September 11 – Travis Marvin
- September 17 – The Accidental Moguls
- September 18 – Noe Palma
- September 24 – Griffin and The Gargoyles
- September 25 – Mudflap Mafia