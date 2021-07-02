Kansas City Power & Light District releases rest of 2021 KC Live! concert lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 35 local, regional and national bands will converge on the heart of downtown Kansas City this summer, bringing live music to the Power & Light District.

KCP&L recently released their summer concert series lineup for the remainder of the 2021 summer at KC Live! Block.

“We’re excited to see live music back at the Power & Light District,” Rachel Waller, P&L director of marketing, said. “Attending concerts and watching Sporting KC and Royals games in the Live! block are summer traditions for so many people and we’re thrilled to be able to invite everyone back downtown this year.”

Guests must be 21 years or older to attend. All shows are free unless noted.

Here’s the list of scheduled shows:

Hot Country Nights

July 1 – Travis Marvin

July 8 – Parker McCollum

July 15 – Granger Smith

July 22 – Casi Joy

July 29 – LANCO with special guest Drew Parker

*August/September dates to be announced at a later date

Friday Night Live and Saturday Coors Light Block Party

*Shows marked with an asterisk are not free.

July 2 – 77 Jefferson and Zack Mufasa Band

July 3 – Ashton, Domensha + More

July 9 – The Stolen Winnebagos

July 10 – Craig Sheller

July 16 – Da Truth Band

July 17 – Big Time Grain Co.

*July 23 – Midland

July 24 – Dirt Road Addiction

July 30 – JAM: Jackson and Mars

July 31 – The Zeros

August 6 – Mikey Needleman Band

*August 7 – Tech N9ne

*August 13 – All Time Low

August 14 – Mudflap Mafia

*August 20 – Koe Wetzel

August 21 – Midnight Rodeo

August 27 – Vote for Pedro

August 28 – Craig Sheller

September 3 – Twice on Sunday

September 4 – Hudson Drive

September 10 – The Stolen Winnebagos

September 11 – Travis Marvin

September 17 – The Accidental Moguls

September 18 – Noe Palma

September 24 – Griffin and The Gargoyles

September 25 – Mudflap Mafia