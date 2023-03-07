KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With warm weather approaching, the Kansas City Power & Light District announced its lineup of events for spring.

The district is currently preparing for sports watch parties, live music, and brunches that guests can enjoy.

“Our talented team has put a lot of work into providing our hometown with amazing event options for the 2023 spring season,” John Moncke, president of Kansas City Power & Light District, said in a statement.

“We are all about creating the best downtown experience, and everyone is welcome to join us. With a variety of events for music lovers, sports fanatics, and foodies alike, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the Power & Light District this spring.”

Here is the event lineup for this spring:

Miller Lite Fan Fest at Hoops Central – March 8 to April 12

Welcome to March Madness! With basketball back with a bang at Kansas City Live, fans can catch all the women’s and men’s basketball tournament action. Watch parties will feature team pep rallies, contests, live music, giveaways, great food, cold drinks, and more! The event is free for watch parties.

St. Patrick’s Day with Cheat Codes – March 17

Are you lucky? Kansas City Live will be hosting its traditional St. Patrick’s Day free show with American electronic DJ Trio Cheat Codes. Fans can also upgrade their experience to VIP and enjoy green beer, food specials, and more at various bars and restaurants inside Power and Light.

Lost Kings at Miller Lite Fan Fest – March 25

American DJ duo Lost Kings will be hitting the stage during the March Madness tournament on March 25. The show is free to attend but fans can purchase a VIP package.

Blackberry Smoke – April 15

American rock band Blackberry Smoke will hit the stage on April 15. The concert will kick off at 8 p.m., and guests must be 21 and older after 9 p.m. Tickets are required.

Movie Night with Annie – April 16

Time to pop your popcorn and bring your favorite snacks. Kansas City Live will be hosting a movie night with a showing of “Annie.”

Downtown Brunch Walk – April 22

Brunch lovers, unite! Sip, taste, and explore downtown at the Downtown Brunch Walk on April 22 at the Kansas City Power & Light District. Fans can enjoy live music on 14th Street and have cocktails and small plates at different participating venues. Tickers are required.

Lainey Wilson – April 26

Lainey Wilson at KC Live will kick off the NFL Draft week, hitting the stage on April 26 at 5 p.m. All ages are welcome to the free show.

You can check out all events and shows that’ll be happening at the Power and Light District website.