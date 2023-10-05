KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the world’s most prominent artists collaborated with a Kansas City producer.

There’s a lot of talent seeping throughout Kansas City, and that was put on display Thursday morning.

Drake released a new song called “8AM in Charlotte” on Thursday ahead of his eagerly awaited album, For All the Dogs.

The song was produced by Kansas City and Grammy Award-winning producer Denzel “Conductor” Williams.

Williams has most notably produced for Buffalo-based group Westside Gunn and Tyler the Creator.

In fact, Tyler the Creator gave a shoutout to Conductor Williams back in 2021 for the beat in his intro song “SIR BAUDELAIRE” on his Grammy Award-winning album Call Me If You Get Lost.

Williams uses a Roland SP 606 for his production with vinyl-sounding sample chops.

Drake posted the music video to the song, which includes his son, Adonis, on his Instagram page.

A collaboration with an artist of Drake’s stature and caliber is certainly a milestone for Williams, whose name already rings throughout the music industry.

It also shines a light on Kansas City and the talent throughout the music scene in the area. Drake collaborations have been synonymous with helping elevate and transcend a multitude of artists and producers within the music industry

And this is a huge stepping stone for Williams. It will be intriguing to see who else the hip-hop producer works with.