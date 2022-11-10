KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.

KC 102.1 switched to 24/7 holiday music Thursday afternoon.

The variety radio station has been holding a contest recently. They promised not to repeat a song from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays — but if they did, the first person to call in won $1,000.

Then 102.1 surprised holiday enthusiasts throughout the Kansas City metro by flipping the switch to Christmas.

They’re the first Kansas City radio station to make the switch to Christmas this year. KC 102.1 host Natalie Rush told FOX4 this is the earliest they’ve flipped in at least the seven years she’s been with the station.

If you’re looking for even more Christmas music, 94.9 KCMO will start playing holiday hits just before Thanksgiving.

The radio station will switch to Christmas at 8 a.m. Nov. 23, according to a countdown on their website.

