KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holiday season is rapidly approaching, which means Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza is preparing for one of its largest events.

The 94th annual Plaza Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for Thanksgiving night, Nov. 23.

This year, one of Kansas City’s biggest talents will help “flip the switch” to shine thousands of lights on the Plaza.

Rapper Tech N9ne is set to not only flip the switch but also perform at the Plaza Lighting Ceremony.

“I remember as a 12- or 13-year-old, I would travel down to the Plaza with friends to witness the Lighting Ceremony on Thanksgiving evening but could never get close enough to see anything due to the large amount of spectators,” Tech N9ne said in a release.

“Back then, this kid on 5816 Forest would’ve never believed that he’d be part of that huge ceremony one day and now look. It’s such an honor to be the one to give light this year. I’m excited!”

The event starts at 5 p.m. Nov. 23 with performances and giveaways on the main stage. Then at 6 p.m. the Plaza Lighting Ceremony officially kicks off.

At 7:05 p.m., Tech N9ne will flip the switch, followed by fireworks. Starting at 7:15 p.m. Kansas City band The Elders will take the stage.

Quixotic, DJ Kirby and more are also slated to perform at the lighting ceremony.

The Plaza Lighting Ceremony is free to attend, and the lights will be on through Jan. 14, 2024.