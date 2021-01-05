Kansas City Renaissance Festival publishes 2021 dates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hear ye, hear ye! The Kansas City Renaissance Festival has published dates for 2021 after remaining closed during the pandemic last year.

Leaders last year said that state rules regarding the coronavirus pandemic prevented them from hosting the festival, which spans several weekends. However, they are confident that maids and lords alike will be able to gather later this year.

The dates are set for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4, through Oct. 17. It will happen in the usual spot in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Festival leaders published the dates on Facebook yesterday, Jan. 4.

Further information will be released later.