KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s most-beloved dining traditions will be making its way back to the area for the 15th year.

Kansas City Restaurant Week is set to return from Jan. 12-21 with over 200 restaurants participating, such as Jack Stack Barbecue, Summit Grill and more.

The event lasts 10 days, displaying the diverse cuisine throughout the metro.

KC Restaurant Week offers curated multi-course lunches and dinners at fixed price points. This year, there are special multi-course menus priced at $20, $40 and $55.

The best way to figure out the cost before you dine is to check out the restaurant list online, which includes menus and pricing.

Diners will also have the options of dining in, carryout or delivery. To see which restaurants offer these services, just select the filter “Service Options” on the restaurant list.

KC Restaurant Week also has a mobile app to help you plan your dining experiences. You can view the restaurant list and map, make reservations, create a wish list, get photo filters and more.

To download the app, visit the following links:

If you plan to dine in, here are a few expert tips:

Book your reservations early.

Consider dining outside of traditional dinner hours.

The second weekend tends to see slightly smaller crowds.

Ten percent of the proceeds for every Restaurant Week meal sold will benefit three local charities. Those charities are Kanbe’s Markets, the Visit KC Foundation and the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association (GKCRA) Education Foundation.

Since the tradition began in 2010, KC Restaurant Week has raised over $3.3 million for local causes.

As of today, there are 214 restaurants signed up to participate in the event. See those participating restaurants and more information here.