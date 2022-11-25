KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a two-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kansas City Streetcar is getting back in the holiday spirit.

Beginning Wednesday, the KC Streetcar Holiday Jam returns with live music on board a special Holiday Streetcar and at streetcar stops. There will also be special performances at the City Market starting this Friday.

Travelers can enjoy traditional holiday music, original songs and covers from local artists.

Here’s the full KC Streetcar Holiday Jam schedule:

Friday, Nov. 25, 12:30-2 p.m. — Carolers of Note in the City Market (traditional holiday music)

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 5-6:30 p.m. — Axel Eff on board the Holiday Streetcar (acoustic guitar; jazz, blues, folk and holiday tunes)

Saturday, Dec. 3, noon to 1:30 p.m. — Watchman Whitworth on board the Holiday Streetcar (acoustic pop)

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 4-5:30 p.m. — Love x 2 on board the Holiday Streetcar (trumpet and melodica; blues, jazz, holiday tunes and covers)

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 5:30-7 p.m. — Brooke Knoll on board the Holiday Streetcar (classical and contemporary harp)

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 5:30-7 p.m. — C.T. Thongklin on board the Holiday Streetcar (classical, contemporary and pop violin)

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 6-7:30 p.m. — Heartsong (KC women’s chorus) at the Union Station Streetcar Stop (vocal harmonies, holiday music)

Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to noon — Volker Brass in the City Market (brass quintet; classical and holiday music)

Performances on the Holiday Streetcar start at the Union Station stop, but riders can hop on from any stop to enjoy the show.

