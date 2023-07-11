KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City native walked home with some major cash after competing on Tuesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”

Justin White, Kansas City Symphony’s director of orchestra personnel, appeared on the game show — and won.

White said he’s been a longtime fan of “Jeopardy!” and competing on the show has been a dream for years.

He was able to take the lead in the the Final Jeopardy round after correctly answering Taipei as the Olympic team that competed under the name of a city.

White won over $14,000 in Tuesday’s episode. He’ll return on Wednesday’s episode to attempt another win.

The Kansas City Symphony hosted a watch party Tuesday where White said he’s already got a plan for his winnings.

“I got two young kids, so some college savings. We’re going on vacation this week, so maybe that’s part of it, too. Save it for now,” he said.

You can watch “Jeopardy!” at 3:30 p.m. weekdays on FOX4.