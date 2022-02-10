KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new show will put Kansas City in the spotlight.

“Bel-Air” premiers Sunday on Peacock, and several Kansas City artists’ work will appear in the reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” FOX4 caught up with two of those artists.

“It feels good. I don’t really know what else to say,” said Amaru Son, a Kansas City rapper.

It comes natural for Amaru Son.

“I have written, recorded, mixed and mastered all of them,” he said.

Amaru Son made his home studio in his garage. There he made the song “Lost and Found” that you’ll hear during the first episode of “Bel-Air.”

“It makes me feel pretty good, you know, what I’m saying,” Amaru Son said. “It’s just nothing that I would’ve ever thought would happen.”

And it’s not his only song that will be played during the first episode of this reboot. You’ll hear two others, “Minivan” and “LA.”

“We didn’t know that some of these songs would do what they did on their own at first, and then here we are, here we doing the whole ‘Bel-Air’ thing,” Amaru Son said.

The Kansas City rapper said his love for music runs deep, and he started making his own songs in 2016.

So when he got the call from Kansas City filmmaker Morgan Cooper to submit his work, he knew what to do.

“This will just be another opportunity to give our city even some hope to let people know that we have a sound here, you know, we have a sound. We have talent here, and we’re able to get that sound pushed out,” Amaru Son said.

Cooper made a lot of Kansas City artists apart of the reboot, from the stylists to painters and rappers.

Jason Wilcox thought his biggest accomplishment would be having an art piece in the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, but now the bar has been set even higher.

“This is all new,” Wilcox said. “I mean it’s the first time that I’ve done something like this on this level. So I’m excited. I’m excited for the world to see.”

Wilcox has several paintings throughout the show, and he was commissioned to create pieces a main character paints in the show.

“So whenever this person is producing artwork throughout the series, this is my art,” he said.

Wilcox said he got the opportunity from Cooper, who bought his painting of Will Smith at an art show.

“His people saw it and reached out to him, and they actually bought it,” Wilcox said. “Morgan Cooper actually bought some more paintings from that show, and the rest is history from there.”

For Wilcox, the most exciting part is Kansas City talent being put on the map.

“The whole Kanas City involvement is just incredible,” he said. “The music, the fashion, all the way to the haircut, all the way to the small details.”