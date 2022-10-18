KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready to be dazzled with a new option to fill the holiday season in Kansas City.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze will come to the Music Hall for four shows over three days beginning Nov. 25, 2022.

Photo courtesy: Cirque Dreams Holidaze

The production includes all of the magic of the holiday season and adds aerial circus acts, jugglers, and breath-catching acrobatics. Follow along as sugarplums dance onto stage and holiday characters come to life with new twists on some of the most popular holiday songs.

Photo courtesy: Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Tickets begin around $30 and are on sale now through Ticketmaster or by calling 816-513-5000.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze will tour 40 cities across the United States this year.

