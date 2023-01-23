KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo announces the name of its baby eastern black rhinoceros.

Meet Zumi! The zoo received more than 14,000 votes to help choose the calf’s name after she was born on Dec. 31.

Zumi was one of five names chosen by the zoo. Animal care specialists say the name is because her mom, Zuri, gets the “zoomies” and runs around.

The other options were “Eve” because she was born on New Year’s Eve, “Kiara,” which is Swahili for princess, “Mandazi,” a type of fried bread originated on the Swahili coast, and “Azula,” the princess of the Fire Nation from the TV show “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

Video from the zoo shows Zumi running around and exploring her environment, and a poster with her new name.