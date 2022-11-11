KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo’s unique immersive lantern festival GloWild will stick around for a few more weeks.

The zoo has extended the festival through Dec. 30. It opened in September and was originally scheduled to wrap up on Dec. 11.

GloWild features handmade lit sculptures of animals, local landmarks, flowers and cultural symbols. It’s the largest lantern festival and first of its kind in the Midwest.

As part of the extension, GloWild is also adding an illuminated Christmas village starting Nov. 21. Santa Claus will also make visits for photo opportunities on select nights.

Guests need to purchase tickets for GloWild separately from zoo admission. Tickets start at $18-25 per person. There is also a zoo-GloWild combo option for those who want to experience both.

Organizers recommend guests get their tickets early because they expect dates to sell out during the holiday season.